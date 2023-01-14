Teen to be charged as adult in slaying of Lake Worth High student

Prosecutors will charge a juvenile as an adult with second-degree murder and carjacking in the death of a Lake Worth High School student last month, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office has determined.

Investigators found the body of 17-year-old Emmanuel Castaneda on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage, three days after he was reported missing from his home near Lantana. He had been shot five times, dragged and then rolled down a steep embankment, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Deputies said evidence from their initial investigation show that Castaneda planned to meet the other teen on the evening of Dec. 17 to conduct a drug deal involving 4 pounds of marijuana. A witness told investigators Castaneda had dropped them off in suburban Lake Worth that evening and said he was traveling to the Loxahatchee area.

Deputies transferred a 17-year-old male from Greenacres to the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday to face charges in connection to Castaneda's death. He is being held without bail after refusing to appear at a hearing Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach County Jail.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing the Greenacres teen, according to court records. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

The Palm Beach Post is not identifying the defendant because of his age. His arrest report indicates he is a student at Park Vista High School in suburban Boynton Beach.

Castaneda was reported missing Dec. 18 after the teen failed to return home the previous night and calls to his cellphone went straight to voicemail. Using information from Castaneda's cellphone, the device's last location data led investigators to the area of Hamilin Boulevard and 120th Avenue North, about a mile-and-a-half north of where the teen's body would be discovered.

After Castaneda's body was discovered, investigators noted this car, cellphone, shoes and keys were missing, the report said. Further investigation showed that on the day Castaneda went missing, he made multiple calls to a mobile number later determined to be associated with the Greenacres teen, deputies said.

According to the PBSO report, additional tracking data put the Greenacres teen's cellphone near the homicide scene on the evening in question. Deputies tracked the device to an apartment community in suburban West Palm Beach, where they found Castaneda's Toyota Camry.

Deputies determined that the teen left the apartment complex in a different vehicle and on Dec. 23 the teen was detained when that vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop. A cooperating witness told investigators the teen spoke of how he "popped" a guy who had tried to rob him.

Evidence collected from the scene did not support an act of self-defense, the report said. While speaking to investigators, the teen denied having any involvement in the homicide.

The teen also faces a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Circuit Judge Kirk Volker set a bond amount of $50,000 on that charge in the event the teen is released at a later date, court records show.

