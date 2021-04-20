Teen charged as adult in Starkville shooting

Apr. 20—STARKVILLE — A 16-year-old male is being held on a $200,000 bond, charged as an adult in connection with a Saturday night shooting in north Starkville.

Police patrolling the Westside Park area Saturday April 17 heard shots fired in the area of the Brookville Garden Apartments around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to the apartments and found one juvenile male who had been shot in the thigh. He was airlifted to a hospital out of the area for medical attention.

The Starkville Police Department charged Cameron Jones, 16, of Starkville, was charged Monday April 19 with aggravated assault. He is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

This is not his first run-in with the law over a shooting. In February, the then-15-year-old Jones was arrested by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

This incident remains under active investigation and officials say more arrests are expected.

If you have information related to this incident please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com