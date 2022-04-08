Teen charged as adult in Whitestown robbery

Apr. 8—The teen arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Whitestown Tuesday has been charged as an adult.

Lance Roberson, 17, of Indianapolis, will turn 18 in two weeks and be moved from the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center to the Boone County Jail, authorities said Thursday. The severity of the charge and his age allow Roberson to be charged as an adult.

The Boone County Prosecutor's office filed formal charges against Roberson and two adults Thursday in Boone Superior Court I.

The three may have escaped police if Verizon store employees hadn't packed a tracking phone among cell phones taken from the store at 6192 Whitestown Parkway that day, according to their probable cause affidavits.

Donte Woodard Jr., 21, of Indianapolis, and Roberson entered the store with guns drawn at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and ordered store employees and three customers to lie on the floor, Whitestown Police Detective Brian Minton wrote in the affidavit.

A juvenile customer told police the victims laid with their faces down while the robbers threatened to "blow their heads off," Minton reported. No one was reported injured in the robbery.

The pair then forced their hostages into a back room and again ordered them to the floor, except two employees they told to open the safe and give them an estimated $12,000 in Apple cell phones and watches it held, according to the affidavit.

Woodard and Roberson told the employees not to include a tracking phone with the cell phones from the safe, police reported to the court. But they still ended up with a tracking phone in the car police found later being driven by Antwuan Morris, 22, Indianapolis, according to court records.

Boone County Communications Center dispatchers tracked the phone to downtown Indianapolis, where Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police caught up to the car while Whitestown Police rushed there, Boone County Maj. Mike Beard said Thursday.

Woodard is charged with armed robbery, six counts of criminal confinement, all level 3 felonies; theft, a level 6 felony; and carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor.

Morris is charged with armed robbery, six counts of criminal confinement, and theft.

Roberson is charged with armed robbery, six counts of criminal confinement, theft and dangerous possession of a firearm.