Teen charged for allegedly giving gun to 15-year-old shooting victim

A teen is being charged with giving a gun to a 15-year-old who was shot and killed the city’s Allentown neighborhood earlier this month.

Tre’Sean Jackson was shot in the chest in the area of of Loyal Way and Harcourt Way Feb. 7. He later died at a local hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 15-year-old killed in shooting in city’s Allentown neighborhood

Pittsburgh police say Maurice Morgan, 16, had given a gun to Jackson because they planned to rob someone that day, according to court documents.

Morgan is being charged with robbery, conspiracy and firearms charges.

Police have not named a suspect in Jackson’s death.

