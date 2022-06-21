Teen charged after allegedly killing 1, injuring another in double shooting, records show

A teenager is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing a man this year.

Cassell Hogan, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony for a shooting in April.

On April 8, officers were called to the 200 block of W. Levi Road where two people had been shot.

Officers found Marquavious Bryson in the driver seat of a white 2008 Ford F150, bleeding and unresponsive, an affidavit said.

According to reports, the passenger of the Ford had what appeared to be a grazing wound in the forearm.

Bryson was taken to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, officials said.

The second victim identified Hogan as the person who had shot both him and Bryson.

According to an affidavit, the victims were meeting a person at the Levi Landing Apartments to sell him marijuana and Bryson parked the truck on W. Levi Road near Soapstone Drive, which is where Hogan was waiting for them.

Hogan approached the Ford and went to the driver’s side window to speak to Bryson.

According to officials, Hogan and Bryson began talking at the driver’s window when Hogan allegedly pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob them of the marijuana they were going to sell him.

Bryson attempted to grab the handgun and when he did, Hogan shot into the cab of the pickup, an affidavit said.

The other victim was struck by the same shot in the left forearm.

After the first shot was fired by Hogan, Bryson began to drive the truck east on W. Levi Road and Hogan proceeded to shoot at the rear of the pickup, police said.

According to court records, a round hit the rear window of the Ford and the rear driver’s seat and then entered the back of Bryson.

Hogan is was in court on June 21 and no bond was set.