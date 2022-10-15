Teen charged with armed robbery held on $1 million bond; called suspect in ‘multiple’ other robberies

A New Haven teen is being held in lieu of $1 million bail following his arrest in connection with an armed robbery in Ansonia, police said.

Christian Borrero, 18, is charged in connection with the alleged armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia on July 7, 2022, but also was identified as a suspect in “multiple armed robberies” in New Haven, police said.

Police said a search warrant executed at Borrero’s home allegedly recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.

The arrest was made following a joint investigation by the Ansonia and New Haven police departments, police said in a statement.

Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and sixth-degree larceny, police said.

Borrero was arraigned at Superior Court in Derby and held in lieu of $1 million bail, police said. State online records show the $1 million bail amount remained in place Saturday. His next court date is Oct. 27.