Teen charged in armed Tarentum home burglary, older brother sought by police

Jul. 10—One of two siblings wanted in connection with an armed home burglary in Tarentum has been arrested.

Manrico Reddix, 15, of Clairton was arraigned early Friday morning, charged as an adult in the June 22 burglary in the 200 block of West 9th Avenue.

His older brother, Wilnal Anthony Reddix, 21, of Natrona Heights is still being sought.

According to a criminal complaint against Manrico Reddix, Tarentum police responded to a report of an armed home invasion in progress on West Ninth Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. June 22.

Officers were told that three males had entered a woman's house with guns, stole guns and other items and left.

When officers arrived, the woman told them her son had just been robbed at gunpoint. He told officers that Wilnal and Manrico Reddix came to his house because Wilnal owed him money, according to the complaint.

While the man was talking to the brothers in an enclosed porch, he noticed three others approaching the front of the house, the complaint said. He kicked the door closed and tried to lock it when Wilnal pulled his hand away and brandished a firearm, while Manrico put a black handgun to the man's head, police said.

The man told police the other three made their way into the enclosed porch and all of them forced him inside the house through a second door. He described the three as men wearing masks; two, who he did not know, had handguns while the third, who he knew as "14K Chubs," had a "Draco," a gun described as a mini AK-47 without a stock.

The man said Wilnal knew where he kept his money and firearms. Weapons taken include a Springfield .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber, and an AR platform .308 caliber rifle; $10,000 in cash was taken.

All five fled on foot, but told the man they'd be back.

Police said the man identified Wilnal Reddix as one of the five.

Charges against Manrico Reddix include burglary, robbery, conspiracy, theft terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He also faces firearms charges, including possession of a firearm by a minor.

Story continues

Court records did not list an attorney for Manrico Reddix.

At his arraignment Friday, Manrico Reddix was released on a nonmonetary bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .