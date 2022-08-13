Teen charged with arson in McClure barn fire

Aug. 13—McCLURE — A 14-year-old McClure boy is accused of intentionally starting a barn fire that caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

The fire at the barn located at 1021 Fairview Road in West Beaver Township, Snyder County, was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2, state police at Selinsgrove said.

An investigation led to the arrest of the juvenile for arson, police said. Due to his age, the boy's name is not being released.

Police said the damage to the barn and its contents is estimated at $10,000.