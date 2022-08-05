Teen charged with assault on baby girl, police say

Aug. 5—BERLIN, Pa. — A Berlin woman was arraigned on assault charges Tuesday, accused of injuring the child she was babysitting, sending the baby to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh with a brain bleed, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Kaitlyn R. Gindlesperger, 19, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, Gindlesperger was babysitting a girl Aug. 13, 2021, at a residence in the 1200 block of Cumberland Highway in Brothersvalley Township.

Gindlesperger said the child fell over when both were in the bathroom.

The child's father said the baby had fallen from the couch two months earlier.

The girl was examined at a Pittsburgh hospital, where a physician reviewed a CT -scan that showed Bilateral hematomas caused by shaking, the affidavit said.

Gindlesperger again spoke with troopers on Jan. 4, 2022, when she allegedly admitted to shaking the child when the girl would not stop crying, the complaint said.

Troopers did not release the baby's condition.

Gindlesperger was arraigned by District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and freed on $5,000 unsecured bond.