Teen charged in assaulting Greater Johnstown High School student enters plea

Mar. 24—EBENSBURG — One of two teenagers accused of assaulting a 16-year-old female student at Greater Johnstown High School in April 2022 entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court on Thursday.

Rashya Heather Headen, 18, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault before Judge David J. Tulowitzki. She will be sentenced on May 18.

The following also appeared in Cambria County court:

—Kenneth Roy Harvey, 53, was sentenced to six to 23 months at Cambria County Prison and 12 months of probation by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein Thursday for one count of financial exploitation of an older adult and theft by unlawful taking.

According to Bernstein, Harvey had broken into the home of an older man for whom he had worked and stole $880 from his wallet.

—Xavier Nathaniel Hinton, 20, entered a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license before Bernstein on Thursday.

Hinton was one of three people charged after they were allegedly seen on security footage firing guns on Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street in Johnstown's West End. Hinton was identified by city detectives and juvenile probation officers and later admitted to his involvement, according to Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick.

He will be sentenced on April 12.

—Kristy Malzi, 48, was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months of incarceration by Tulowitzki on Tuesday and was granted automatic parole after one month.

Malzi was ordered to follow all recommended treatments as a part of her sentence.

She entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another in January after she was accused of threatening to shoot a man, setting fire to a vehicle at BK Klassics in Stonycreek Township and fleeing the scene, according to a criminal complaint.

—Frederick J. Sechrengost, 55, was sentenced to 12 months of probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Wednesday after he entered a no-contest plea to simple assault last month.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police that Sechrengost assaulted her and tried to choke her at a residence on Wood Street in Johnstown's Hornerstown section and that she was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

—Tanessa Oliver, 39, was sentenced to six months of incarceration and 48 months of probation by Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry on Tuesday on one count of theft by unlawful taking.

Oliver was one of four people charged in 2020 for cashing phony computer-generated payroll checks totaling more than $6,700 from October to December 2019, according to authorities.