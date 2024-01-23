Teen charged with assaulting principal at NC high school basketball game

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged an 18-year-old Burlington man with assault on a school employee and disorderly conduct.

Jamari Amir Jones is accused of knocking Jordan-Matthews Principal April Burko to the ground during the school’s varsity basketball game against Cummings on Friday night, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“An altercation involving a group of Cummings fans broke out for reasons yet to be determined,” the release stated. “Burko stepped in and was knocked to the ground by Jones.”

Sheriff Mike Roberson expressed concern over the incident, which led to the game being canceled.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone involved, and we will take necessary actions to ensure those responsible are held accountable,” he said. “Principal April Burko demonstrated notable courage in attempting to [defuse] a volatile situation. Her commitment to safety is commendable, and we wish her a swift recovery.”

“Chatham County Schools is committed to ensuring that our schools are safe for our students, staff, and those who visit and attend school functions,” said Chatham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony D. Jackson said in the release. “We will not tolerate disruptive or unacceptable behavior by any person attending school sponsored events. We will work with local law enforcement officials to hold any person who disrupts a school activity or event accountable for their behavior, and we will assist with ensuring that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”