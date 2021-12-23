Teen charged with assaulting St. Peter officer

Dec. 22—ST. PETER — A St. Peter teenager allegedly fought with police officers, including biting one officer.

Ashley Marie Van Winkle, 18, allegedly was combative after she crashed her car into a snowbank Tuesday.

She was arrested after she tried to punch and kick one responding officer, the charges say. She then kicked the doors and windows of a squad car. While officers were placing her in restraints, she allegedly bit an officer's arm, causing a bruise.

Van Winkle was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police officer Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court. She also is charged with gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process.