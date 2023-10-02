Teen charged after attacking Rome police officer with snow shovel

A Rome officer was hit over the head with a snow shovel on Friday, Sept. 29 after intervening in a dispute she overheard while investigating a motor vehicle accident, Rome police said.

The officer left the scene of the accident around 12:29 p.m. and followed sounds of the dispute, finding a female victim near the intersection of Depeyster Street and Canal Street, police said. The woman told the officer that her 19-year-old son, Gabriel Edwards, was in their home at 300 Canal Street destroying property.

The officer entered the home, allegedly witnessed Edwards destroying property and tried to take him into custody, police said.

Edward then allegedly punched the officer in the head and face several times before the officer was able to escape outside to the front yard, according to police. Edwards followed, grabbed a snow shovel and then allegedly hit the officer over the head with the shovel, an attack witnessed by a second officer arriving on the scene, police said.

The second officer used his Taser to subdue Edwards and take him into custody, police said.

Officers investigating the incident learned that civilians had come to the aid of the first officer both during the assault and afterwards, police said.

The officer was taken to Rome Health, treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to police.

More: 1 dead following shooting in Utica, suspect in custody

More: Oneida County executive order: NYC can't send homeless here

Edwards has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and third-degree menacing.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Rome teen punches police officer, hits with snow shovel