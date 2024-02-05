Teen charged with attempted murder after 2 hurt in SC Waffle House stabbing

A South Carolina teenager has been arrested after two people were hurt in a stabbing outside of a Waffle House in Chester, officials said.

Police took the 17-year-old male suspect into custody shortly after the stabbing late Friday night outside the restaurant on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

There was an argument inside the restaurant before the stabbing, according to a sheriff’s office incident report obtained by The Herald.

The suspect is from Chester, according to arrest warrants. Officials have not identified the suspect charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime because of his age.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries was not released.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Law Enforcement Division.