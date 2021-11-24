Teen charged with attempted murder in Colorado shooting that injured six high school students





A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 15 drive-by shooting of six teenagers at a park in Aurora, Colo.

The suspect is not being publicly named because of his age. Police added in a statement that two vehicles linked to the shooting had been identified, towed and seized.

Investigators said they were working to identify at least two other people who were in Nome Park, where the shooting took place. Those people apparently shot back at the two vehicles involved.

"We are urging anyone that has information about not only the shooters occupying the two identified vehicles, but those in the park as well, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers," the statement said, adding that those providing information would remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $7,000.

Police referred to the shooting as a "drive-by." The six victims, ranging from ages 14 to 18, were students at nearby Aurora Central High School.

Their injuries were non-life threatening, according to NBC News, but police previously said they would have a "long physical recovery ahead of them."