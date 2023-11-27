Teen charged with attempted murder, father arrested in Colonial Estates shooting

A male gunshot victim received emergency care Saturday afternoon, leading to a police investigation and two arrests, authorities said Monday.

The Bartlesville Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to an urgent care center on Frank Phillips Boulevard at approximately 3:21 p.m. following reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his face. He was promptly transferred to a Tulsa hospital and underwent surgery. His condition has been listed as stable.

During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Windsor Way. There they found a weapon believed to be involved in the shooting, as well as several other firearms and what appeared to be illegal narcotics.

A 15-year-old male has been taken into custody on suspicion of shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. Caleb William Casey, 46, identified as the teenager's father and homeowner, has been charged as a felon in possession of a firearm after a previous conviction.

The Bartlesville Police Department is urging witnesses or individuals with information to come forward and contact them directly or reach out to Captain Daniel Elkins.

Officials have stated that the investigation is active and that additional details will be shared as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville father, son arrested in connection with weekend shooting