Teen charged with attempted murder in Gainesville apartment shooting

Feb. 9—A Gillsville teenager has been arrested in a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex in January, Gainesville police said.

Quaran Jamir Jackson, 17, is accused of shooting Gabriel Ledford, 19, of Gainesville, near the 3000 building at Summit Place at Limestone Place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Jackson is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder.

Police said on social media Thursday evening the two knew each other and that Jackson shot Ledford multiple times.

No information has been released about a possible motive.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department could not be reached for comment.

Jackson remains in Hall County Jail.