Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting sends man to hospital, SC cops say

A man is in a Columbia hospital and a teenager is behind bars following a shooting, the Sumter Police Department said.

Rakim Da’Veon Wells was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a handgun, police said in a news release.

The 19-year-old Sumter resident turned himself in to police without incident Monday, according to the release.

Police said Wells shot a 43-year-old at the man’s Barwick Road home over the weekend. That’s near the intersection of Pocalla Road and Manning Avenue, about 2 miles from Prisma Health Tuomey hospital.

It’s also about 360 feet from where Wells lives, according to the release.

Wells and the man were involved in an argument before the shooting happened sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, police said. Information about why the men argued was not available.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the Barwick Road home after a family member found the wounded 43-year-old, according to the release.

The man was taken to a hospital in Richland County where he’s in stable but critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about how Wells was connected to the shooting was not available.

Police said Wells is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. No bond has been set, Sumter County court records show.

Wells is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 7, according to judicial records.

Despite the arrest, police are continuing to investigate the shooting.