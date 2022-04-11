Teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of acquaintance on Avalon Avenue

A Hagerstown teen is charged with shooting an acquaintance during a dispute Friday afternoon on Avalon Avenue, according to city police.

Daniel Ray Callahan III, 17, is charged as an adult with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to police spokeswoman Lt. Rebecca Fetchu.

Callahan turned himself in and was being processed Monday afternoon, Fetchu said.

The victim, also a 17-year-old boy, was still hospitalized at Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown on Monday afternoon. He underwent surgery for injuries that were not life-threatening after being shot in the back, police said.

Fetchu said that both Callahan and the victim, whom she declined to name, were acquainted and lived in the neighborhood in the first block of Avalon Avenue.

The teens became involved in a dispute which escalated into a fistfight before the victim was shot with a handgun, Fetchu said.

The incident was not related to other recent shootings in the area, she said.

An 18-year-old man was found shot in the stomach in the 400 block of Mechanic Street off Burhans Boulevard on April 3. He survived, but was uncooperative with investigators, according to Fetchu, who had no new information on his condition or the status of the investigation Monday.

The victim was with two other people near Kinslow Street at the time of the shooting. They said they were walking home when they heard gunshots, saw the victim get hit and took him to the house on Mechanic Street, Fetchu said earlier.

Three people were charged in the death of a man who was shot multiple times by two gunmen who fired from a car that pulled up next to him March 17 on Alexander Street, according to Washington County District Court records.

Kevin Dwayne Nunn, 27, of Walkersville, Md.; Bradley Nathan Walker, 23, of Clear Spring; and Berquan Howard Carroll, 23, of Hagerstown, are each charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment from a car and firearms offenses. Each was ordered held without bail, court records show.

Jermaine Reed II, 27, of Hagerstown, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk near Alexander and Dale streets. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown where he died, Hagerstown Police said in charging documents filed at Washington County District Court against the three men.

Police said that Reed didn't live in the immediate area and might have been visiting a friend or acquaintance when he was the victim of a targeted shooting. They also reported that a vehicle and a house were struck by gunfire.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown teen charged with shooting acquaintance during dispute