Teen charged in Aug. shooting

Sep. 5—A McAlester teen was charged in an August shooting that injured two people at an apartment complex.

Records show 17-year-old Jagger Dalton Studdard was charged in Pittsburg County District Court as a youthful offender with felony counts of shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and committing felony with a firearm with defaced ID number.

Studdard was charged in connection with an Aug. 20 shooting at the Park Place Apartments in McAlester.

McAlester Police Det. Lt. Kirk Johnston told the News-Capital the two shooting victims, one being a juvenile, received non-life-threatening injuries and were "alive and well."

Medics with the McAlester Fire Department, along with MPD, were dispatched around 6 p.m. Aug. 20 to a call of gunshots with an injured juvenile at the Park Place Apartments, with the suspect fleeing.

According to an audio recording obtained by the News-Capital through Broadcastify, after medics began treatment on the first victim, a second victim notified officers of more injuries. Both victims were taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center.

Officers took Studdard into custody at a residence near the intersection of North D Street and Hickory Ridge Drive.

Additional details of the shooting were not available as the case record was sealed.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continues to assist the McAlester Police Department in the investigation.