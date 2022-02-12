Teen charged in back-to-back anti-Jewish Brooklyn attacks

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with hate crimes in two separate Brooklyn assaults just minutes apart, police said Friday.

The teen, whose name is being withheld by police due to his age, was arrested Thursday in connection to a back-to-back punching spree Feb. 4.

In one assault, the boy was caught on camera sneaking up behind a Hasidic man walking with another person on Stockton St. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 10:25 p.m., cops said.

The teen sucker-punched the 24-year-old man and took off, officials said.

Medics treated the man on the scene.

About ten minutes earlier, the teen had socked another victim in the head just a block away, at the corner of Myrtle Ave. and Marcy Ave., cops said.

A police spokesperson could not provide details on the victim in the earlier assault, but the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force described both incidents as anti-Jewish hate crimes.

The teen was hit with assault and hate crime charges.