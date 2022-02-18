Teen charged in beatings at Lewiston apartment complex

Feb. 18—LEWISTON — A 15-year-old local boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in an attack at an apartment complex on Strawberry Avenue last week that left two teens hospitalized.

The teen was arrested by Lewiston police and later released to the custody of his guardians with conditions that he refrain from further criminal conduct.

The 15-year-old is accused of using a weapon to beat two other teens near the basketball courts at River Valley Village on Feb. 9.

The apartment complex was formerly known as Tall Pines.

Police said that about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 they were called for a report of a large fight among teenagers at a basketball court. Several of the combatants were reported to be armed with a variety of weapons, police said.

When the first police officers arrived at 99 Strawberry Ave., they found the brawlers had fled, except for an 18-year-old man who was injured. He was taken to a hospital.

Police later learned that a juvenile had also been hurt and had been taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by his parents. That boy was later identified by his mother, Jennifer Banton, as a 14-year-old.

"Four carloads of teens pulled up with bats, machetes and metal pipes," she said. "They beat my son and another boy nearly to death."

Banton said her son was jumped and beaten with a variety of weapons. The boy was taken to a local hospital and later moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland for concerns over a neck injury.

The teen has since been released, although he continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

The 18-year-old hurt in the assault was also treated at a local hospital for a variety of wounds, but was released later that night.

Police have been investigating the attack since it was reported. Early reports are that the beatings were administered in response to an altercation that had taken place earlier at Lewiston High School.

The Lewiston school system has also been investigating that altercation. Superintendent Jake Langlais said last week that students involved in the fray had been suspended and are not allowed on Lewiston High School grounds.

Police are still investigating the assaults.