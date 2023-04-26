Bond set for teen charged with bringing loaded gun to Ashley High School

A loaded gun was confiscated at Ashley High School.

An 18-year-old facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to Ashley High School appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.

Kshaun Ahmad Williams is being charged with felony possession of a weapon on a school campus, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm. The next court date for the case is scheduled for Thursday, May 11.

Brad Matthews, assistant district attorney, and Assistant Public Defender Katie Corpening talked about the case with Judge Chad Hogston.

A school resource officer detained the student on Tuesday after he was asked to come to the assistant principal's office for being suspected of having a vape pen in gym class. According to reports, a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was found. Matthews said there were 19 rounds, with a combination of red tip and hollow tip bullets.

Before the first appearance, Williams was being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center with no bond. Matthews requested a bond of $1 million because he thought Williams would be a danger to others and for pictures on a social media account.

Corpening said he did not have a criminal history and was suspended from the school, therefore he will not be on the campus. She said he was a senior on track to graduate. He was also involved in programs such as LINKS.

But Matthews debated her comments, while bringing up what he called a "lengthy juvenile history" before turning 18.

Based on the charges Hogston set a secured bond at $25,000 with pre-trial condition. He will also be placed on house arrest but allowed to attend school or go to work.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Bond set for teen charged for bringing loaded gun to Ashley HS