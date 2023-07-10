Teen charged in car chase, fatal Mother's Day wreck

Friends Destiny Brown, Sophie Bristol and Kimberly Jamison huddle together following a crash that claimed the lives of three teen who died after the truck they were in crashed into a house at the corner of Suttle and Dekalb Streets early Sunday.

One of the teenagers involved in a two-state car chase that resulted in the death of three young people has been charged, according to the district attorney’s office.

Randall Best, 19, was charged with felony flee/elude and reckless driving. District Attorney Mike Miller said as of Wednesday, no court date had been set.

Police have not released the names and if there are any charges for the other two surviving teens as they are juveniles.

Among those who died were Keandre Montez Kirkland, 20, of Shelby; Fabian Antwan Crosby, 20, of Shelby; and Elijah Priester, 18, of Cornelius.

On May 14, a truck with Best and five others in it began pursuing a car in Cherokee County, South Carolina, with a woman and her children in it and fired at them multiple times, according to police. Brenda Wray previously told The Star they were fired at around 50 times, and she believed it was a case of mistaken identity.

The group of young men allegedly chased the car for about 15 miles, and the chase ended up in Cleveland County before a deputy with the sheriff’s office saw a truck matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle at an intersection, according to Capt. Bryan Gordon.

Gordon said the deputy initiated a stop, and the truck pulled over but when the deputy got out of his car and began to approach it, the driver took off and eventually made a right turn onto Dekalb Street.

The truck hit speeds of over 80 mph going northbound on North Dekalb Street in Shelby, the crash report said. The driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve before Suttle Street in Shelby, went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. It rolled and landed upside down on a house, which then caused a small fire, according to the report.

Three of the occupants of the truck were killed, and the other three were taken to the hospital.

Shelby Police Department is handling the crash investigation, and Sgt. Seth Treadway said the case is still pending as investigators wait on hospital records to be released before they determine if there will be any charges related to the wreck.

Treadway said once they have hospital records, they anticipate screening them with prosecutors some time next week.

He said all three have since been released from the hospital, including Best who was in intensive care following the crash.

Reporter Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Teen charged in car chase, fatal Mother's Day wreck