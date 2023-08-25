Teen charged in Colerain Township mail carrier robbery

Still image from a Ring camera video, showing the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on July 12 in Colerain Township.

The U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was terrified when the robber approached, wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a black mask, and pointed a gun at her.

"Oh my God, oh my God," the mail carrier said, as the robber asked for her keys. "You can have them all… Just go."

Federal prosecutors have charged 18-year-old Lamarion Gray in the incident, which happened the afternoon of July 12 in Colerain Township.

The robber was seeking a specific key, known as an "arrow key," which can open all the blue collection boxes in a particular area. It is a federal crime for an unauthorized person to possess one. The carrier also handed over her Postal Service vehicle key.

With access to collection boxes, criminals typically look for envelopes containing cash or checks. They then "wash" or erase the check information and enter a new amount and recipient.

Gray has been charged in federal court in Cincinnati with robbery, theft of mail, theft of a mail key, and using a gun in a violent crime.

He was arrested Monday and is being held at the Butler County Jail pending resolution of the case.

Gray is at least the sixth person charged this year in connection with robberies of letter carriers in the Cincinnati area.

In April, five people were indicted on federal charges of conspiring to steal mail between June 2002 and March 2003. In that case, arrow keys also were stolen.

A joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Colerain Township police and Cincinnati police led to Gray's arrest.

Officials say letter carrier robberies have been increasing nationally. In May, the Postal Service as well as the Postal Inspection Service announced the expansion of a crime prevention initiative intended to protect employees and facilities.

