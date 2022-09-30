Teen charged in connection to armed robbery at Manchester gas station

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection to a shooting during an armed robbery at a gas station in Manchester in February, police said.

Paul Davis, 19, of Hartford was arrested in Windsor on Thursday and charged with assault and several theft-related charges.

Police responded to a shooting at the Mobil gas station on Hartford Road on Feb. 24 after 2 a.m. Responders found a man on the ground who had been shot in the hip, police said at the time.

The shooting victim, 54, told police a person with a gun ran up to him and demanded money from a dark sedan that had pulled into the parking lot. When the victim tried to run away he was shot in the hip. The suspect then drove off, police said.

Davis was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, first-degree threatening, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Davis is being held on a $750,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Friday.