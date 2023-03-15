Teen charged in connection with attempted carjacking

Mar. 15—A teenager was charged with multiple crimes in connection with an attempted carjacking on Tuesday, police said.

A 14-year-old boy, who was not identified due to his age, tried to steal someone's car, and attempted to stab the person when they refused to give him the keys to the car, according to the Frederick Police Department.

Officers with Frederick police responded to the area of Peters Lane and North East Street on Tuesday around 7:35 p.m. for a report of a robbery, a news release from the police department said.

Police said the teen asked a person that he knew, who police have not identified due to the ongoing investigation, for a ride in Frederick. The person agreed, the release said.

When they got to the location, the teen displayed a knife and told the driver he was taking the keys to the vehicle, the release said.

When the driver refused, the teen tried to stab the driver before getting out of the vehicle and running away, according to police.

The teen was found at a nearby motel and arrested, the release said.

He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, attempted armed carjacking, attempted armed robbery, attempted motor vehicle theft, attempted theft of $1,500 to $25,000, and malicious destruction of property under $1,000, according to the release.

