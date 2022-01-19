Teen charged in connection to Berry Park shooting in Leesburg

LEESBURG — Police have arrested a 17-year-old and charged him in connection with a wild shootout at a park filled with children and a dance troop holding a fundraiser.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting,” said Leesburg Police Department's Lt. Scott Mack.

The teen, who the Daily Commercial is not naming because of his age, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a minor.

The Jan. 8 shooting incident is still under investigation, and LPD is "attempting to identify a possible second shooter in the incident," according to a press release.

Police were called to Berry Park at 2121 Johns Ave., at 3:49 p.m.

Witnesses said a group of men approached a red Chevy Impala in the parking lot, and when they got near, they pulled out guns and started shooting. The men in the car got out and started firing back.

Numerous shots were fired before both sides broke off the attack and fled.

Four out of five witnesses identified the initial shooter in a photo lineup as the teen, according to the arrest affidavit.

“All of the witnesses were also shown video that was recovered from the city of Leesburg security cameras mounted in Berry Park,” the report said, and they were able to identify him from the video, too.

