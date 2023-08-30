Teen charged in connection with deadly East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen surrendered to Metro police Tuesday evening for his role in a deadly East Nashville shooting.

According to police, 15-year-old James Tremelle Johnson surrendered at the East Precinct in connection with Saturday’s shooting that killed 17-year-old Paul Nicholas Reed outside McFerrin Community Center.

A Juvenile Court petition and arrest order charging Johnson with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession was issued earlier in the day on Tuesday. One of Johnson’s relatives brought him to the East Precinct where he surrendered and declined to be interviewed, according to investigators.

Police said Reed arrived at the community center in a car with other people Saturday afternoon. The car stayed in the parking lot for a while before several people, including Reed, got out.

Reed reportedly ran briefly before collapsing and the car then fled the area. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

