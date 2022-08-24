Teen charged in connection to drive-by shooting death of 3-year-old Hartford boy appears in court

A Hartford teenager charged in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting in Hartford in April of 2021 appeared in court on Wednesday.

Tyquam Malone, who turned 18 last month, was charged as an adult last year in connection to the shooting death of 3-year-old Randell Jones, who was shot while sitting in the backseat of his mother’s parked car near Nelson Street and Garden Street on April 10, 2021.

Malone, who was 16 at the time of Jones’ murder, is charged with murder and second-degree larceny and has pleaded not guilty, according to court records. He is being held at Manson Youth Institute in lieu of a $1.5 million bond, according to court and state Department of Correction records.

According to police, Malone is accused of being the driver in a vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of Jones.

He was brought in from DOC custody wearing a tan prison-issue jumpsuit and a maroon face mask with shackles around his ankles.

At least three people were in the courtroom to see Malone during his appearance on Wednesday. As he was led away from the courtroom, a woman said, “Quam, we love you,” and a man seated behind her said, “We love you son.” Malone turned around to glance at them before exiting the courtroom.

His case was continued to Sept. 23 to allow his defense attorney time to review evidence in the state’s case against him. He will appear in court remotely on that date.