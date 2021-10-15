Teen charged in connection with homicide has hearing delayed

Oct. 15—The preliminary hearing for a city teenager charged by Meadville Police Department in connection with July 3 homicide on Walnut Street has been postponed from today until November.

Jayden I. Speed, 18, now is set to appear before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Nov. 5.

Speed is charged by police with criminal homicide, burglary, criminal trespass and four counts of conspiracy for the death of Nathaniel E. Harris, 19. Harris died from multiple gunshot wounds at during an early-morning burglary at his apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St., according to authorities.

Speed was taken into custody by police and charged on Oct. 1. He remains in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond awaiting a hearing on the charges.

Speed is the third teen charged in connection with the homicide and the fourth person overall charged in connection with a robbery.

Police also have charged Qwamae D. Sherene, 18, and Kavan M. Boitnott, 16, with the killing. Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was taken into custody July 7. He, too, is being held in the county jail without bond. Sherene is scheduled go on trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in January 2022.

Boitnott, however, remains at large, according to police.

A fourth person, Timothy T. Bolden, 25, of Meadville, isn't charged with homicide, but charged with robbery and criminal trespass for his alleged role in the incident. He also remains at large.

