Teen charged in Covington quadruple shooting turns himself in, adult also in custody

A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a quadruple shooting that injured three juveniles, one critically, has surrendered himself to police, officials said Wednesday.

The teen is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, assault and rioting, Covington police said. He was also wanted in another case.

The adult accused of being involved in a shooting that left three juveniles injured in Covington Monday was booked into jail in Cincinnati Tuesday night, officials said.

Thomas Brown, 41, is charged with assault, rioting and illegal possession of a handgun by a felon.

Brown was shot along with the three other victims on Monday. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. After treatment, he was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department on an open warrant out of Covington.

Brown is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

What is rioting?

According to Kentucky law, rioting is a public disturbance involving five or more people which, by tumultuous and violent conduct, creates grave danger of damage or injury to property or persons or substantially obstructs law enforcement or other government function.

What happened on Tuesday?

Officers and fire units were called at 6:45 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of West 17th Street after calls to dispatch about a shooting. Officers then located four gunshot victims.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving several juveniles. Covington Police Chief Rob Nader said around a dozen or more people were part of that fight.

The victims in the shooting were a 7-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. As of Tuesday night, the 14-year-old was still in the hospital in critical condition. The 7-year-old has already been released from the hospital. Police said Wednesday the 11-year-old was shot in the foot and was expected to survive, but it was unclear if that child was still hospitalized.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen and adult suspects in Covington quadruple shooting in custody