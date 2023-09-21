Teen charged in crash that killed Hartford detective admitted to smoking marijuana before collision: warrant

An 18-year-old was arrested on DUI and manslaughter charges Thursday after police learned he smoked marijuana shortly before causing a crash that killed Hartford Police Det. Robert “Bobby” Garten and seriously injured a second officer.

Richard Barrington of Hartford was served with an arrest warrant at Hartford Superior Court charging him with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, disobeying the direction of an officer resulting in death, driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.

Barrington was previously held on $1 million bond on multiple motor vehicle offenses tied to the Sept. 6 crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Asylum Avenue that killed Garten, 34, and seriously injured Officer Brian Kearney. The bond on the warrant he was served with Thursday was also set at $1 million. He was expected to be arraigned Thursday on the new charges, state police said.

The arrest warrant affidavit tied to Barrington’s arrest sheds new light on the severity of Kearney’s injuries, which state police said are believed to be “life-altering” and included internal bleeding that put him at risk of dying. Kearney spent eight days in the hospital before he was released.

According to the affidavit, Barrington agreed to speak with investigators while he was hospitalized in the early morning hours following the crash that killed Garten, a second-generation police officer who was posthumously promoted to detective. Barrington told police he visited his girlfriend in Hartford at about 7 p.m., driving there in a 2006 Honda Accord LX that he bought in May despite reportedly acknowledging to police he does not have a driver’s license and only has a learner’s permit that he had lost, the affidavit said.

Barrington reportedly told police the vehicle was not registered and that he had bought the registration plate he used from a friend, knowing it did not belong to his Accord, according to the affidavit. He also reportedly told investigators he smoked marijuana about an hour before the crash and that he believed he was driving somewhere between 40 and 50 mph in a 30 mph zone during the collision, the affidavit said.

Fallen Hartford detective laid to rest, leaving legacy of ‘Bobby’s Way’

According to police, Barrington was pulled over in the area of 285 Broad St. by two officers with the South Street Crimes Unit who saw him run a red light at about 10:20 p.m. before discovering that the vehicle’s registration was canceled. Barrington initially cooperated and pulled over, but as the officers approached the vehicle on foot he sped off, later reportedly telling investigators he was scared because of the motor vehicle violations he could face and that he was in possession of a backpack that had marijuana and a scale inside, the affidavit said. Police did not pursue him.

The 18-year-old reportedly conceded to police he occasionally sells marijuana to “close friends and family,” according to the affidavit.

Barrington reportedly told state police investigators that he called his friend “Pup” and told him he was running from the police and that the last thing he remembered before the crash was seeing “bright lights,” the affidavit said. The next thing he knew he woke up in the hospital and was undergoing a CT scan.

According to the affidavit, Barrington’s Accord reportedly emanated the “odor of burnt marijuana” and had the backpack inside that he had alluded to, which contained about 0.3 ounces of marijuana, the affidavit said. Inside the car, state police said they reportedly found multiple “used marijuana blunts,” according to the affidavit.

Blood drawn from Barrington at the hospital confirmed the presence of THC, state police wrote.

Additionally, a state police drug recognition expert evaluated Barrington about three hours after the crash while at Hartford Hospital, where medical staff cleared the teen to complete the requested tasks that included the “walk and turn” and “stand on one leg” tests, which police said he failed. He also failed to use his finger to touch the tip of his nose during six attempts and had a “lack of convergence in his eyes” as well as facial tremors, leading the expert to reportedly conclude that Barrington’s impairment from marijuana made him unfit to drive a car, the affidavit said.

State police investigators also reviewed footage of the moments leading up to the crash and the collision. The footage came from a number of area businesses as well as a motorist whose dashcam captured Barrington’s vehicle running a red light on Broad Street at the Farmington Avenue intersection and a second red light at Asylum Avenue where a cruiser being driven by Kearney had its lights and sirens activated on its way to an unrelated call for service, the affidavit said.

Kearney was headed east on Asylum Avenue and had a green light when he approached the intersection where the collision occurred, state police wrote. Garten was a passenger in the cruiser. Hartford police previously said neither officer was aware that someone had just fled a traffic stop nearby.

Thousands of community members and police officers from across Connecticut and surrounding states attended Garten’s wake services last Friday at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford, where he enjoyed watching the minor league Hartford Yard Goats baseball team after growing up a fan of the Hartford Whalers. Garten, whose father is a former detective with the Hartford Police Department, was awarded Kearney’s own medal of valor — the highest honor bestowed by the Hartford Police Department — by his partner at a Celebration of Life event last Saturday at the XL Center.