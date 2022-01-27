Teen charged with criminally negligent homicide after deadly Lubbock shooting

Police on Thursday confirmed a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting death of another teenager earlier this month in a west Lubbock home.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit arrested 17-year-old Jaden Montelongo on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Austin Cruz, according to a statement from the Lubbock Police Department.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4900 block of 9th Street received at 9:04 a.m. Jan. 13. Officers located Cruz with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after the shooting, a police report indicated Montelongo had initially told police the shooting was accidental.

The initial investigation indicates Cruz was visiting 17-year-old Jaden Montelongo at his house. Cruz and Montelongo were handling the firearm when Cruz was shot.

A warrant for criminally negligent homicide was issued for Montelongo, who turned himself into the Lubbock County Detention Center at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the center and is being held on $50,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Teen charged with criminally negligent homicide after deadly shooting