Teen charged with critically shooting and robbing mother’s boyfriend

A teen was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability on Tuesday.

News Center 7 previously reported in April that a person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting in the 300 block of Ryburn Avenue. At the time, Dayton Police did not have any information about the suspect.

Since then, the Dayton Police Department investigated the incident and brought forth evidence to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to reports, Dayton Police responded to a 911 call during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 27th, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office stated. When officers arrived, they located a shooting victim. The victim suffered critical injuries and underwent multiple surgeries.

The victim was able to later identify the shooter who allegedly took the victim’s wallet and cellphone, the spokesperson said.

Gregory Jones, 17, is the defendant who allegedly shot his mother’s boyfriend.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. charged Jones with the following:

One count of Felonious Assault – deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault – serious physical harm

One count of Aggravated Robbery – deadly weapon

One count of Aggravated Robbery – serious physical harm

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

The defendant was already convicted of Aggravated Assault in March 2021 for stabbing the same victim, the spokesperson said. Jones was placed on probation that ended February 2021.

Although 17-years-old, Jones will be tried as an adult due in part to the previous incident, Heck stated.

“This 17‐year‐old is clearly violent and was given probation after stabbing a man. Now, he has robbed and shot the same victim. Obviously, being given probation in the juvenile system did nothing to rehabilitate him,” Heck said.