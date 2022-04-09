Teen charged in deadly quadruple shooting on West Side

Apr. 8—It was nearing 11 p.m. and Michael Salinas Jr. had already been waiting awhile. To pass the time, police say the 15-year-old took a live video over Instagram and flashed an AR-style rifle.

"I'm about to earn some more stripes," he told those watching.

Minutes later, a group of young men pulled into the parking lot and, according to police, Salinas riddled the car with at least 17 bullets, killing one and wounding three others. They returned fire but Salinas fled the scene.

Detectives said the gunfight stemmed from a phone that had been stolen weeks earlier.

Salinas has been charged with an open count of murder in the Feb. 26 shooting, which left 19-year-old Vincent Phuc Loc Le dead at Westgate Community Park. Salinas was booked Friday into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. His family declined to comment.

An obituary for Loc Le said he was born in San Francisco and relocated to Albuquerque, where he went to Volcano Vista High School. He enjoyed anime and road trips and was always a "leaning shoulder for someone in need."

"Vincent had a kind, genuine... comforting soul despite the circumstances he faced," according to the obituary. "For the days to come, he will be incredibly loved and missed."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to Westgate Community Park, west of Gibson and Blake SW, after multiple 911 calls came in of gunfire. Police found a crashed car in the parking lot full of gunshot victims.

Loc Le was found fatally shot in the passenger seat and another man and two teens were also hit by gunfire. Police found a rifle between Loc Le's legs and 13 spent bullet casings on the floorboard.

A teen who was grazed by a bullet told police they ran into Salinas, who they had a "beef" with, earlier at a Volcano Vista High School basketball game.

Detectives said the beef stemmed from a disagreement over Salinas' phone being stolen.

The teen told police they agreed to fight and, hours later, met Salinas at the park, and he opened fire on the car as they drove up. Police say the group fired back at Salinas but the damage was done.

All four were struck by bullets and one teen was wounded in the "jaw and neck." Detectives executed warrants on Salinas' phone, placing him at the scene and discovering messages, before and after the shooting.

Salinas sent a message that he was going to "murder this (expletive)" and then "go take a dip in the hot tub." He later shared a video of an ambulance heading the opposite direction.

In the following days, messages showed Salinas grew worried he would be caught as others told him to get rid of evidence.

On March 4, a friend messaged Salinas: "they coming soon... I just want you to be ready, they have your name."