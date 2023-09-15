Teen charged in deadly shooting in Lumberton

Sep. 15—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a 19-year-old with second-degree murder in Lumberton.

Jamarion Smith of Lumberton has been charged in the alleged death of 36-year-old Keon Eaton of Tar Heel, who was found dead at a home on Resa Loop Drive at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Smith was placed into custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

No further details were available at this time.

The homicide division of the Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.