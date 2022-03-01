Teen charged in death of Eastover man who was described as the heart of the community

An 18-year-old has been arrested in the death of an 81-year-old Eastover resident who was shot three times during a robbery, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference Tuesday.

Lott identified the suspect as Jadon Harper, who was arrested on a burglary charge eight days before the death of Lewis Jenerette. Lott said investigators believe someone else was involved. Jenerette’s Chevrolet Impala has not been recovered, he said.

Naida Rutherford, the Richland County coroner, said Jenerette was shot twice in the chest and once in the leg.

Jenerette was found inside a home on Hickory Hill Road in Eastover. Lott described Jenerette as being well known in the community. Community members attended the press conference.

Deputies making a wellness check discovered his body in the home near U.S. 601/McCord’s Ferry Road.

Jenerette was described in his funeral program as “honest, forthright, direct, always truthful, impeccable work ethics are just a few adjectives.”

His family said he “was the epitome of generosity. He was calm in demeanor, quiet, meek,and one who made and kept friends for a lifetime.”

He was a native of Eastover, where his first job was delivering ice for refrigerators. He retired from Owens Steel in Columbia.

In 2021, there were 32 criminal homicides reported in Richland County, and all of them involved guns, the sheriff’s department previously said. Lott said his office made arrests on all cases. Additionally, there were 81 non-fatal shootings investigated as crimes, according to the sheriff’s department.

So far this year, there have been five murders since the first of the year, and four have resulted in arrests, Lott said.

Lott said he believes the justice system is broken because some suspects need to remain in jail, rather than bond out.