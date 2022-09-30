A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after an "unidentified device" was found in Middletown High School earlier this week, prompting the school to be evacuated, according to city officials.

On Wednesday, the Middletown Division of Police and Middletown High School administrators received information about a possible explosive device in the boys' bathroom, officials said in a news release Friday.

The device was located and students were dismissed from school early, officials said. Middletown Middle School also went into lockdown.

Police eventually secured the building and determined it to be safe, officials said.

Officials said the 17-year-old was found responsible for placing the device in the bathroom. He's charged with inducing panic and has also faced discipline at school.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen charged after device found in Middletown High School