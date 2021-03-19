Teen charged in double homicide

Mar. 19—Detectives have charged a 14-year-old boy from Las Vegas in the deaths of a man and his father at their home in Villanueva last month.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said Enrique Duran-Garcia, who turned 14 in January, is charged with two open counts of murder and one count each of intimidation of a witness, tampering with evidence and larceny of a firearm in the Feb. 14 deaths of Kevin Gutierrez, 32, and Guadalupe Gutierrez, 59.

Duran-Garcia was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center, according to State Police. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

State Police said Kevin Gutierrez was the ex-boyfriend of Duran-Garcia's mother, although the man's family said they were just friends.

"It's horrific," Frances Maestas, Kevin Gutierrez's mother, told the Journal. "And then, what's even worse, is to find out a ... kid killed them."

She said she met Duran-Garcia and his mother in December. The boy "took a liking" to her son.

"I had met that child one time," Maestas said, adding that she felt sorry for him because his father had died and his mother had been in jail.

"He was real, real quiet. His mom even said to me, 'He's such a good boy, he's so quiet,' " Maestas said. "I think he was just holding in so much on his own ... hardly even said any words."

Wilson said the father and son were found dead on Valentine's Day inside a home at 52 Dodge Drive, along a rural stretch outside town.

Through the investigation, he said, police found that Duran-Garcia had told Kevin Gutierrez that he had run away from home and wanted to stay with him.

Wilson said Duran-Garcia showed up to the house with a 15-year-old friend and took Kevin Gutierrez's handgun and fatally shot him with it before Guadalupe Gutierrez was "subsequently stabbed and shot and killed."

"Enrique and his friend hitchhiked back to Las Vegas," he said. "Enrique then threatened his friend not to talk to the police about the crime."

It's unclear if the 15-year-old is facing any charges in the case.

Maestas said Kevin Gutierrez, her only son, was a "very loving, giving individual" who had a "real big heart" when it came to children. She said he graduated from West Las Vegas High School and loved to remodel homes with his father, who was an "excellent carpenter."

She said her son enjoyed fishing in Villanueva, collected vintage comic books and, like his mother, was a "metal head" who enjoyed bands like Five Finger Death Punch and Metallica.

She said why Duran-Garcia killed her son and his father is the "million dollar question."

"I don't know what would have triggered a child to do such a ..." she said, her words trailing off.