Teen charged with driving drunk after hitting school bus, Lexington police say

Lexington Police Department charged a 16-year-old with driving under the influence after he hit a school bus Friday afternoon, according to the department.

The school bus did not have any children on it and no one was hurt in the collision, police said.

The crash happened on Sunset Boulevard near Hope Ferry Road, according to the police department. The teen was heading away from Lexington on Sunset Boulevard and crossed into the opposite lane. He sideswiped the bus and another vehicle, the department said.

Police also charged the teenager with having an open alcohol container and being a minor in possession of liquor.