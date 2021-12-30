Teen charged in drunk driving crash that killed woman, Fort Worth police say

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day car crash that killed a woman, Fort Worth police said.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on Dec. 25 near the 4800 block of Miller Avenue.

“Upon arrival officers noticed a white Ford and a tan GMC positioned in what appeared to be a head-on collision,” a police spokesman said in an email.

One person was killed in the crash. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Faustina Araiza Gallegos, who died at a local hospital from blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s DWI Unit arrested a 17-year-old at the scene. His name will not be released until it’s cleared by the Traffic Investigation Unit, the police department said.