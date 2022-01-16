Teen charged with DWI after allegedly hitting side of Wilmington cop's car

A driver was charged with a DWI Saturday after hitting the side of a police car.

An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly driving while impaired and sideswiping a police car early Saturday morning.

According to reports from the Wilmington Police Department, an officer was parked in the 900 block of Market Street after 1 a.m. when motorist Gino Marcia came up from behind him and allegedly hit the side of the squad car.

Marcia was pulled over about a block away on Market Street, where officers allegedly found open containers in the vehicle. A DWI test was conducted, according to WPD officials.

Troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol came to the area and investigated the crash and handled all other charges.

WPD Lt. Leslie Irving said there were no injuries reported for the officer or the driver, and said she was glad no one was harmed during the incident.

"It could have been a lot of worse than what happened," Irving said.

After the incident, Marcia was charged with a DWI and was given an $800 unsecured bond.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Police: Wilmington cop car hit by drunk teenager driver