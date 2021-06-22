Teen charged in early-morning stabbing in Frederick

Jun. 22—A 17-year-old Virginia resident has been charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man outside a Frederick business early Tuesday, police say.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at about 3:15 a.m. to the Mattress Warehouse at 4949 New Design Road in the Ballenger Creek area of Frederick and found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, a FCSO news release reads. Maryland State Police flew him to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was in "serious but stable condition" as of 11 a.m., FCSO stated in its release.

William Romero-Cortez, 17, allegedly fled on foot. Deputies caught him within about 30 minutes in a nearby neighborhood, according to the release. Detectives recovered the suspected weapon, a "3-inch long folding knife," from the scene.

Detectives booked and charged Romero-Cortez as an adult at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to authorities.

FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said a motive for the stabbing is under investigation. Both the victim and Romero-Cortez are from Springfield, Virginia, police said.

The stabbing occurred in the parking lot outside Mattress Warehouse's corporate office and distribution center, according to Tracy Jones, vice president of marketing for the company. Neither the suspect nor victim are employees of Mattress Warehouse, Jones said.

"The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has secured and cleared the scene and our offices are now open," Jones wrote in an email. "We are confident in our existing security measures with our focus on the safety and well-being of our employees at all times."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-059697.

This story has been updated from its original version.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller