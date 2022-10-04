A teenager charged in a shooting at the Eastridge Mall appeared in Gaston County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Jermod Benton, 17, faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the June shooting. A judge has ruled he be tried as an adult despite his age. Benton remains in custody while awaiting trial.

In court on Tuesday, attorneys discussed what lawyer would represent Benton, and Superior Court Judge David Phillips appointed a public defender.

The shootings, which happened outside the mall, happened after Benton, who was leaving the mall, passed Marquan Ladarien Marshall, 18, and Kianna Jules, 21, who were entering the mall, according to Gastonia Police reports.

Benton and Marshall knew one another and spoke, and then Benton pulled out a handgun and began firing, police said.

Marshall and Jules were struck, along with Juan Santana, 42, who just happened to be visiting the mall at the time of the shooting.

Marshall was also armed, and he returned fire before fleeing with Jules into the food court.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia teen charged in Eastridge mall shooting appears in court