Teen charged in Fairfield teacher's murder granted change of venue

FAIRFIELD — A trial for a 17-year-old charged in the murder of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher will be held in Davenport, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Granting the change of venue request for Jeremy Everett Goodale, the judge directed that the trial be moved to the larger city from Fairfield, where the slaying occurred. The distance is about 80 miles.

The move comes about a month after the trial for a second teen charged in the killing, Willard Miller, was moved about 200 miles west to Council Bluffs.

No date has been set for Goodale's trial. Miller's is slated for Nov. 1.

More: Nohema Graber, slain high school teacher and former pilot, was an 'an absolute angel,' her family says

Goodale and Miller are charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught Spanish at Fairfield High School, where they were students.

Graber's body was found in a Fairfield park Nov. 3, hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. She had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Jeremy Goodale's trial in Nohema Graber murder to be in Davenport