Teen charged in fatal crash near UC's campus to be detained until case is resolved

The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday.

The teen was wanted in Kentucky at the time of the Sept. 28 crash, which happened on Jefferson Avenue, near UC's campus.

That's because in June, he pleaded guilty in Boone County juvenile court to felony charges, including complicity to assault, in a 2021 crash that seriously injured a sheriff's deputy. In that incident, according to authorities, the 17-year-old was a passenger in a stolen SUV that struck the deputy.

He was sentenced to probation, but weeks later, on June 21, Cincinnati police arrested him in Walnut Hills. Documents say he had a loaded Glock handgun “at his feet” in a car. Those charges led to a probation violation in Boone County, and on Sept. 15, Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Liz Igoe ordered the teen, who was wearing an electronic monitoring device, to turn himself in the following day.

He never did, and allegedly cut off the electronic ankle monitor. Two weeks later, according to police, he was driving the stolen Honda CRV that killed 18-year-old Cayden Turner.

At Wednesday's hearing, Igoe said all the paperwork the court received from Kentucky officials "indicated it was a misdemeanor assault" case. That's apparently why she was willing to allow the teen to voluntarily surrender last month. Igoe said she still didn't have documents indicating the 17-year-old has a felony conviction in Kentucky.

Also Wednesday, Igoe denied a request by both the 17-year-old's attorneys and his parents to set a cash bond.

"I don't have the legal authority to consider bond, with that holder in Kentucky," she said in court.

Teen's mother and father attended hearing via video

The 17-year-old's mother and father attended the hearing via videoconference from separate locations. The boy's father, who appeared to be at home, could be seen on video smoking what appeared to be a cigarillo before and during the hearing.

Before the hearing began, the teen, who was on video from Hamilton County's Youth Center, told his father to "stop smoking," saying he couldn't do that at a court hearing. It's not clear if his father heard him.

Hamilton County prosecutors are seeking to have the case transferred to adult court. The 17-year-old faces multiple counts including aggravated vehicular homicide and gun charges. A Smith & Wesson handgun was found inside the vehicle. He is being held at the county youth center.

There were reports that others were seen running from the CRV after the fatal crash. Cincinnati police said Wednesday that no one else has been arrested.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen charged in crash that killed Cayden Turner to be held until case resolves