Teen charged in fatal shooting of Chance Mosley, 17, on Weld Street

UPDATE (Nov. 3, 2022): A 16-year-old Rochester boy accused of fatally shooting another teen on Weld Street earlier this week has been charged with murder, according to Rochester police.

Raymar Alexander, who was also wounded during the early morning encounter, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Alexander is accused of shooting Chance Mosley, 17, of Rochester at least 10 times. Mosley, who was found wounded on the porch of a Weld Street home, died at the scene.

Neither teen lived at the Weld Street house where the slaying took place.

Umbrino said that Alexander accidentally shot himself in the arm during the incident and went to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated and was released on Wednesday.

Police did not share the motive for the killing, but Umbrino said that it "was not a random act of senseless violence."

Alexander was arraigned Wednesday and was remanded to the Monroe County Children's Detention Center without bail. He is scheduled to return to Monroe County Court - Youth Part, on Monday.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 1, 2022): A male in his late teens was fatally shot in the city of Rochester early Tuesday morning.

Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department said that officers were called to the 100 block of Weld Street on the city's east side around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. They found a male in his late teens with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another shooting victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital a short time later. This person, also described by police as a male in his teens, had what were described as "non-life threatening" injuries. Police said he was also shot on Weld Street.

This case marks the 69th homicide in the City of Rochester in 2022, according to RPD's online data portal. Last year there had been 67 homicides by the same date, and 81 cases for the year.

Story continues

The Rochester Police Department's Major Crime Unit is investigating the killing.

There were at least two other shooting incidents in the city on Monday.

A little before 1 p.m., a male in his 20s was shot at least once on West High Terrace, in the city's southwest quadrant. The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Just after 7 p.m., a 15-year-old city girl was shot on Genesee Street near the campus of Wilson Foundation Academy high school. Police responded to the scene on the city's west side, but the victim was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle. RPD Capt. Sam Lucychyn said the victim had suffered "serious but non-life threatening" injuries.

Contact reporter Sean Lahman at slahman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @seanlahman.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Raymar Alexander charged in fatal shooting of Chance Mosley on Weld St.