Teen charged in fatal shooting of Chinese food delivery worker in Connecticut

[Source]

A 17-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chinese food delivery worker in Bridgeport, Connecticut, over the weekend.

Justin Castro, whose case was transferred to adult court, is accused of gunning down 36-year-old Jiabin Lin in the area of Boston and Palisade Avenues at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lin, who was from Flushing, New York, worked for Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant. He was making a delivery when Castro allegedly shot him multiple times in the back.

Residents blamed the violence on young gangmembers.

More from NextShark: Kelly Hu, Charlyne Yi and more hold virtual table read to raise $180K to build 3D printed school

“You got these little young kids that’s gangbangers and they’re able to get guns and a lot of it has to do with the young generation. They don’t care about hurting anyone. They don't care about killing anyone,” resident Eugene Dawson told News 12 Connecticut.

Castro has been charged with murder, murder-commission of felony, first-degree attempted robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, assault on a police officer and interfering with a police officer, as per WFSB.

More from NextShark: Man May Face Hate Crime Charges After Assaulting Filipino American Woman at Train Stop in SJ

He remains held on a $3 million bond.

“He’s not a monster, he’s a baby. He’s not a monster,” said Castro’s mother, Tonge Clemons, according to the Connecticut Post.

Li, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had no known next of kin in the U.S. Police said his family members in China have been notified.

More from NextShark: Man wanted for knife and brick attack in DC on group of Asians he told to 'Go back to your country'

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Cat Makes History After Repatriation to the Philippines Amid Myanmar Political Turmoil