Teen charged with fatal shooting had just left job training program

An X challenger didn't hide its ambitions to take on the social network formerly known as Twitter when it dubbed itself T2 at launch, but now that name -- one which indicates a desire to build a Twitter clone -- is no more. Despite the renaming, Pebble has already cloned many of Twitter's former features in the months since its debut, including the classic verification checkmark -- even giving people their "legacy" verification back -- as well as other features like quote posts, DMs and its own For You feed. Surprisingly, this has differentiated the network from other Twitter/X rivals like Mastodon and Bluesky, as the former doesn't offer quotes or the same kind of private DMs that Twitter once boasted, and the latter doesn't offer DMs at all.